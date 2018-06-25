Province invites public to consultation on Delta highway upgrades

The session will look at Highway 91 and Highway 17 improvements from North Delta to Roberts Bank

A map outlining the key improvement areas on Highway 91 and Highway 17. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Residents will get a chance to learn more about upgrades to Delta’s highway system at a public consultation session this Thursday (June 28).

The provincial government is holding a consultation about improvements to Highway 91 and Highway 17, including changes at the Nordel interchange, 80th Street and Deltaport Way.

The consultation, being held at the North Delta Recreation Centre from 4 to 7 p.m., will give the public a chance to see updated designs and environmental protection measures for the project, as well as provide input on construction management and ask questions about the project.

Upgrades around North Delta will include:

Direct ramps to and from Delta at the Nordel interchange and Highway 91, including additional through-lanes for Nordel Way traffic over Highway 91;

Intersection upgrades at the Highway 91 connector and Nordel Way, including additional turn lanes, direct access roads and the removal of one signal light;

Replacing the signal intersection at Highway 17 and the 91 connector to remove the traffic signals and the need to cross the train tracks to access the highway from River Road;

The intersection at Highway 17 and 80th Street will also be improved westbound to facilitate merging and reduce traffic lines on 80th Street. The project will also include changes at 27B Avenue and Deltaport Way to improve merging for westbound traffic to Roberts Bank, and road widening along 27B Avenue.

The $245-million project is jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Site investigation for the upgrades is expected to begin in the summer of 2018. Project completion is scheduled for 2023.



