Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today

The provincial government is making an announcement regarding the Pattullo Bridge today.

Premier John Horgan will be joined by Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson at 9 a.m. to reveal the news.

The structure is 80 years old and the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation has been awaiting a funding commitment from the provincial government.

On the Pattullo’s 80th birthday last November, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the region deserves this infrastructure improvement and in order to meet the timeline for replacement, construction and provincial funding decisions need to be made immediately.

Initially, the premise was that tolls would help pay for the replacement bridge. The NDP have since eliminated tolls, leaving uncertainty around how the new crossing will be funded.

“We have an expectation for the province to fund (the bridge),” Hepner said last November. “Clearly mobility pricing will also play into options. For procurement to advance, we need that provincial decision.”

Last July, Hepner cut her head open during a tour of the Pattullo that aimed to highlight the crossing’s deterioration.

Joking that she “took one for the team,” Hepner said it was “critical funding is secured” by the end of 2017 in order to have a replacement by 2023.

“There could not be a better message that I took one for the team to show that this bridge needs to be replaced,” said Hepner of her tumble at the time.

The crossing was constructed on Nov. 15, 1937.

More to come.