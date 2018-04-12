The province is considering naming three peaks near Harrison Lake in honour of Private Garrett Chidley of Langley, Private Terry John Street of Surrey and Master Corporal Colin Bason of Abbotsford/Aldergrove. The three men were killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

The province is considering naming a trio of peaks west of Harrison Lake after three Fraser Valley soldiers who lost their lives while serving in Afghanistan.

The BC Geographical Names Office has received proposals to officially name three peaks after Master Corporal Colin Bason, Private Terry John Street and Private Garrett Chidley, who were killed in action in Afghanistan.

Bason, from Aldergrove/Abbotsford, was 28 when he was killed in 2007; Street, of Surrey, died in 2008 at the age of 24; and Chidley was just 21 when he lost his life in 2009. All three died when the vehicles they were travelling in hit explosive devices.

The province has now sent letters to local governments and area First Nations to learn if there is a traditional name for each mountain and whether “the proposed names reflect the heritage values in the area.”

The letter notes that adopting the names “does not prejudice legitimate claims to the land.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors
Next story
Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

From today to April 22, there are about 2,900 open blood donation appointments to fill in B.C.

Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

Pedestrian believed to be in crosswalk when hit by truck in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries after April 12 crash

A ‘Knight’ to remember for Semiahmoo novice players

Youth hockey squad plays during intermission of Canucks legends final home game

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable gala raises $20K for scholarships

Ignite a Dream fundraiser took place at KPU Tech in Cloverdale Saturday, April 7

VIDEO: TD luncheon kicks off Vaisakhi celebration in Surrey

April 21 will mark Surrey’s 20th annual parade

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

Most Read

l -->