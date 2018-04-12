Province may name mountains after fallen Fraser Valley soldiers

Peaks near Harrison Lake may be named for soldiers from Langley, Surrey and Abbotsford

The BC Geographical Names Office has received proposals to officially name three peaks after Master Corporal Colin Bason, Private Terry John Street and Private Garrett Chidley, who were killed in action in Afghanistan.

Bason, from Aldergrove/Abbotsford, was 28 when he was killed in 2007; Street, of Surrey, died in 2008 at the age of 24; and Chidley was just 21 when he lost his life in 2009. All three died when the vehicles they were travelling in hit explosive devices.

The province has now sent letters to local governments and area First Nations to learn if there is a traditional name for each mountain and whether “the proposed names reflect the heritage values in the area.”

The letter notes that adopting the names “does not prejudice legitimate claims to the land.”