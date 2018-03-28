File photo A public hearing regarding proposed rezoning for property in the 17100-block of 32 Avenue is set for April 9.

Public to have say on 126-lot plan for South Surrey site

Council to hear comments on proposed rezoning April 9

A proposal to subdivide a property in South Surrey’s North Grandview Heights neighbourhood into 126 lots is set for a public hearing on April 9 at Surrey City Hall.

According to a city notice, the applicant is seeking to rezone 17190 32 Ave. to comprehensive development from one-acre residential in order to create the suburban single-family lots.

If approved, the development would occur in three phases – with the first completing in 2022 – “to help offset the impact on schools,” the notice states.

A March 12 planning report notes amendments to the road network, locations of open space and a proposed detention plan are also sought, as are amendments on lands to the west of the subject site. Setback variances are proposed for two of the 126 lots, due to “irregular geometry.”

In recommending council move the proposal to public hearing, staff noted it will result in approximately five hectares of land being conveyed to the city for conservation purposes; the proposed density and lot size is in keeping with other recently approved developments in the area; the plan provides for a “sensitive interface” to the nearby Country Woods neighbourhood and agricultural land to the north; it will facilitate construction of a sanitary system that, once complete, will provide service for a significant portion of the east Grandview Heights area; and, proposed setback variances for the two lots are “minor.”

The development is projected to add 43 students to Pacific Heights Elementary and 19 to Earl Marriott Secondary.

Council gave the proposed bylaw amendments first and second reading, and authorized staff to draft a development permit, on March 12.

The proposal is among several public hearings set for April 9, beginning at 7 p.m. Others involving South Surrey include a proposal to build 42 townhouses in the 2800-block of King George Boulevard and the 15000-block of 27 B Avenue; a plan to develop a multi-tenant industrial building at 19370 36 Ave.; and rezoning sought to facilitate development of two, three-storey mixed-use buildings (commercial/residential) at 2440 164 St. and 16413 24 Ave.

Surrey City Hall is located at 13450 104 Ave

