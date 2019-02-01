Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL

Quebec man arrested on hate charge after Facebook video praises mosque shooter

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne

A Quebec man has been arrested after allegedly appearing in a video praising Quebec City’s mosque shooter and expressing hatred toward Muslims.

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in court later today where police say he could be charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group.

READ MORE: Two years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

The video was allegedly posted to Facebook on Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the shooting that left six men dead and several injured.

Alexandre Bissonnette is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six charges of attempted murder.

Dion is already facing a charge of incitement to commit criminal acts stemming from another social media video published last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for missing 62-year-old man believed to be in Vancouver
Next story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Just Posted

Free parking on White Rock’s waterfront starts today

Change to bylaw allows four hours without charge, until March 31

Surrey Board of Trade receives $198K for labour market study

It’s hoped the study will help increase employment opportunities, identify skills shortages

Surrey RCMP now say they can’t confirm if wounded transit cop shot at suspect

Police initially told the Now-Leader that Constable Josh Harms didn’t fire his gun

Yarn-bombing adds ‘warm hug’ to South Surrey hospice centre

Colourful granny squares to brighten entranceway for three months

Five per cent ‘vacancy tax’ proposed for White Rock

Staff to report on possible implementation of suggested levy

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

5 to start your day

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

Fraser Valley mayors gather to talk development

Housing construction, density, and transit dominated the discussion.

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Most Read

l -->