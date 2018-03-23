Rally against Kinder Morgan pipeline planned in Surrey today

People intend to rally outside Surrey MP’s office, as part of national day of action against pipeline project

FLEETWOOD — Surrey residents are among those planning to rally against the Kinder Morgan pipeline on March 23, a national day of action dubbed Defend the Water.

More then 40 people intend to rally outside Fleetwood-Port Kells MP Ken Hardie’s office in Fleetwood Friday morning, according to an event page.

“We’ll gather outside our MP’s offices, and then go inside to deliver samples of water collected from the coastline in BC threatened by Kinder Morgan oil spills,” an event posting reads. “With the power of water from the frontlines of resistance, we’ll demand that our MPs put pressure on Trudeau to stop pushing for the pipeline.”

Organizers of the Surrey rally say a “massive people-powered confrontation in BC is already tarnishing Trudeau’s reputation as a progressive leader committed to climate action, coastal protection, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.”

According to Fleetwood rally organizers, the tanker project “would put hundreds of rivers and streams at risk of oil spills — but a powerful movement is rising up to defend the land, water, and climate.”

The $7.4-billion Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion is set to nearly triple the flow of multipurpose oil from Alberta to B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government approved the Kinder Morgan project in 2016, but the pipeline has since faced permit fights and challenges from the B.C. government.

On March 10, thousands gathered across the province to demonstrate both for and against the project — highlighting a clear divide within the province on the federally-approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

A wave of anti-pipeline protests are underway and organizers say demonstrations will continue, as Kinder Morgan prepares to log trees near its Burnaby facility.

Protesters were in Burnaby on March 16 attempting to stop construction of Kinder Morgan’s contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, just a day after a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the operator an injunction.

In videos posted to social media, demonstrators said they were standing outside the “injunction zone,” on Underhill Avenue. One woman had chained herself using metal tubing to a dump truck believed to be owned by Kinder Morgan.

The injunction against the demonstrators out is indefinite, allowing Trans Mountain to continue work it’s legally entitled to do after the federal government approved the twinning of an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby in the belief it is in the best interest of Canada.

Trans Mountain has said that while protests began in November, it sought an injunction after demonstrators began intensifying their blockades recently when trees were being cleared.

On March 17, 28 protesters were arrested on Burnaby Mountain.

The next day, on March 18, anti-Trans Mountain activists took their protest south of the border on Sunday as they tried to stop a Kinder Morgan tanker in the Seattle Harbour.

According to a release from Protect the Inlet, an anti-pipeline group, 30 kayakers are out in Seattle waters trying to stop the tanker from docking at Kinder Morgan’s terminal.

The kayakers belong to the Mosquito Fleet, a group of water-based direct action fleets that try to physically block fossil fuel-related activity.

“We refuse to let Kinder Morgan turn our Salish Sea into a fossil fuel super-highway. Their operations are already unacceptably dangerous. The last thing we need is to make matters 700 per cent worse,” said Mosquito Fleet’s Zara Greene.

“Such a massive increase in oil tanker traffic would not only jeopardize communities in B.C., but in Washington as well.”

In February, a woman was arrested after chaining herself to equipment at a Kinder Morgan worksite in Coquitlam.

Alberta and British Columbia have been in a fight over the future of the project in recent weeks.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has suggested broadening the dispute by threatening to turn off the oil taps, cutting off B.C. from the current Trans Mountain pipeline.

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman responded to Notley by saying the province will continue to defend its interests when it comes to protecting the environment.

“I see no reason for the government of Alberta to take any action when all B.C. has been doing is standing up for our interests,” he said in Victoria.

“We’re proposing some regulations that are well within our jurisdiction. We’re determined to defend our environment, our economy and our coast line.”

Heyman said B.C. would expect the dispute to be settled in court.

Construction on the project is expected to last until December 2020.

