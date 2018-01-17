(File photo)

RCMP appeal for information following reported sexual assault in South Surrey

Woman alleges she was groped in the 15300-block of 21 Avenue

Surrey RCMP are looking for help identifying a suspect following a reported sexual assault in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the alleged assault occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday (Jan. 12), in the 15300-block of 21 Avenue.

“A woman reported that she had been attacked and groped by a male,” the release states.

“The victim screamed and pushed the attacker away and then he fled the area on foot.”

While a man with a similar description to the suspect – who the victim said was five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight, wearing a grey hoodie and a grey-looking backpack – was located and detained in the area, subsequent investigation resulted in the man’s release without charges, the release states.

The victim was not physically harmed, Cpl. Scotty Schumann notes.

Surrey’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation.

“Investigators are hoping someone may have spotted a similar-looking person in this area and come forward with that information,” Schumann said in the release. He noted “any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem,” could be important.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502 (quote file #2018-5683), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

