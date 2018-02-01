RCMP investigating after two hikers injured on Mount Seymour

First responders were called out to Dog Mountain, and say injuries seem ‘related to criminal actions’

Police are investigating after two separate hikers were injured Thursday on Mount Seymour.

North Vancouver RCMP have released few details so far, but say first responders were called out to Dog Mountain for a report of an injured hiker or camper.

A man was found about 15 minutes from the parking lot and taken to hospital. A second injured hiker, also male, was found later and taken to hospital as well.

“Injuries to both males appear to be related to criminal actions,” the RCMP said on Twitter. “Investigation is fluid and ongoing as police and support services are on scene.”

More details as soon as they become available.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
