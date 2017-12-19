Mother Jennifer Brooks and son Beaudry address media outside Surrey RCMP detachment Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Two-and-a-half years after police shot and killed her son Hudson in South Surrey, Jennifer Brooks has learned that one officer has been charged.

It’s “a huge accomplishment,” Brooks told Peace Arch News Tuesday morning, following a meeting with Crown Counsel. “I wanted charges.”

BC Prosecution Service confirmed Surrey RCMP Const. Elizabeth Cucheran has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the July 18, 2015 incident.

The charges were sworn Tuesday morning; Cucheran’s first court appearance is set for Jan. 9 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Brooks learned Monday morning that a decision on charges had been made, and told PAN she was “praying” it would be the outcome she and others have been calling for.

Outside the Crown office Tuesday, Brooks expressed her gratitude to the community and media.

“I’m so grateful – I’m grateful to you all. We could not have done this without each and every one of you.”

She also thanked Hudson for being “such a wonderful son… He didn’t deserve this.”

Hudson Brooks was 20 when he died on July 18, 2015, after what police initially described as a physical struggle outside of the South Surrey RCMP detachment, in the 1800-block of 152 Street. The altercation also resulted in an officer being transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Only police-issued firearms were found at the scene.

Over time, Jennifer Brooks learned that her son had been shirtless and unarmed at the time, and that he was shot at close range.

In October of last year, the Independent Investigations Office announced that a report would be filed to Crown counsel “for consideration of charges” against one or more officers in connection with Brooks’ death.

On the one-year anniversary of that news, his mother told PAN the wait has been “such agony.”

The news release issued by BC Prosecution Service Tuesday morning said charges were approved following a complete review of evidence by senior Crown counsel.

“The investigation and charge assessment process were protracted due, in part, to the complexities of the evidentiary issues in the case and the requirement for further investigation and analysis,” the release states.

Jennifer Brooks said she now understands why the process took so long.

“Crown counsel took this very, very seriously,” Brooks commented. “It took a long, long time. There was a lot of evidence and they had to decipher through everything.”

Brother Beaudry Brooks, 24, said he was “relieved” to hear charges were laid in his sibling’s death, but that he believes the officer “probably should have been charged higher.”

Jennifer Brooks said she’s just happy to have charges, and that she hopes it will “make a difference in how police handle situations.”

She does not, however, want to know what the accused looks like, and has said she will not share the officer’s name on social media, even though it is already public.

“They have a family, too,” she said. “I’m not on a witch hunt. I don’t think this woman walked out and said, ‘I’m going to shoot and kill a boy today.’ It’s such a tragedy. There’s a no-win situation here, for our family and hers.”

 

Aaron Hinks photo Elated mother Jennifer Brooks and daughter Shayla hold documents Tuesday outlining charges against a Surrey RCMP officer in the 2015 death of Hudson Brooks.

Aaron Hinks photo Jennifer Brooks and son Beaudry outside Surrey RCMP detachment Tuesday.

Hudson Brooks. (File photo)

Previous story
Growing number of seniors left out in the cold
Next story
Delta Police seek witness to a roll-over crash

Just Posted

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with South Surrey man’s death

Charges confirmed in Hudson Brooks case

Valley West Hawks lose top scorer ahead of international tournament

Leading point-getter Arshdeep Bains joins WHL’s Rebels for rest of season

Brookside Elementary in Surrey creates ‘The Mountain of Giving’

Students and staff have created a six-foot-high pile of gifts near the front of the school

Power surge: Cliff Power delivers stockings in Surrey

This is Power’s 20th year of filling stocking for those in both Victoria and the Fraser Valley

PHOTOS: Santa treks through snow to visit sick children at Surrey Memorial

The helicopter was a no-go, but the big man himself was able to visit children in Surrey

PHOTOS+VIDEO: Surrey’s City Dream Centre dreaming big with $60,000 in gift donations

250-300 volunteers helped wrap gifts at North Surrey Secondary on Sunday

5 to start your day

Snow blankets Lower Mainland, verdict expected in ex-RCMP sex assault trial and more

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw up to half a foot of snow

Most Read