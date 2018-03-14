RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Man is in hospital in critical condition and police watchdog has been called in

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Squamish after an RCMP officer hit a pedestrian Tuesday night along Highway 99.

The Mountie, who was on duty but not responding to a call, was driving the highway’s intersection with Garibaldi Way in an unmarked grey SUV at about 10:30 p.m. when he hit a man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The officer notified dispatch and began to provide medical assistance, RCMP said in a release.

The Independent Investigations Office has been deployed, but has yet to comment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

