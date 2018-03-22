A photo from March 25, 2017, after a pedestrian was struck by an on-duty RCMP officer at a crosswalk on Second Avenue West. (File photo)

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

A Prince Rupert RCMP officer involved in hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle is facing charges.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today, March 22, that Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is being charged with driving without due care and attention.

The crash happened approximately 10 p.m. Saturday on March 25, 2017, when Cpl. Easingwood struck Ronald Sanford who was in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West near Ninth Street. The officer was on duty at the time.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC reviewed the case and released its report on Jan. 26 recommending the B.C. Prosecution Service consider charges for the police officer.

READ MORE: IIO considers charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

The charges were sworn in on March 22, 2018 at the Prince Rupert Provincial Court, and the first court appearance is scheduled for April 25, 2018.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” the press release states.

“As this matter is now before the courts, the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time.”

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in pedestrian collision

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Most Read

