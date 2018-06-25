File photo

RCMP investigating second Saturday shooting in Cloverdale

RCMP inform public of investigation into ‘apparent’ shooting that happened late June 23

Surrey RCMP is investigating an apparent shooting, which occurred in Cloverdale late Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m. on June 23, RCMP responded to a call from a driver who reported being shot at while in their vehicle in the 17600 block of Fraser Highway.

Police attended and found that the vehicle had ballistic damage. The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

Traffic in the 18400 block of Fraser Highway was shut down while police investigated the area.

The Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.

Earlier that same day, RCMP responded to a shooting in the Clayton area of Cloverdale, in the 18200-block of 67A Avenue.

At around 4 p.m., Surrey RCMP fielded a number of calls about shots fired in the Clayton area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Anyone with more information about either incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
