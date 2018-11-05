Paramjit Khaira. (Surrey RCMP handout)

RCMP search for high-risk missing person

Paramjit Khaira, 42, was last seen on Sunday afternoon

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a high-risk missing person.

Paramjit Khaira is a 42-year-old South Asian man, around 6’ with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 4, at about 2:30 p.m. in the 8600-block of Tulsey Crescent East.

RCMP believe he may have been wearing dark clothing. He was driving a white 2018 Dodge Caravan with an Alberta licence plate E69368.

Khaira’s family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone who may have information on Khaira’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-164975.


