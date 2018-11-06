Recall issued over sausage sold in Surrey, Vancouver

Grocery shoppers in Surrey and Vancouver are being asked to avoid buying certain sausage products after a health inspection revealed bacterial contamination.
Vancouver Coastal Health issued an alert on Tuesday, warning people not to eat Polonia Sausage House products sold at four locations between Aug. 1 and Nov. 2:
- Vancouver Sausage
2434 E Hastings St., Vancouver
- Vancouver Deli
4286 Fraser St., Vancouver
- Surrey Bakery
14641 108 Ave., Surrey
- Surrey Deli
14045 104 Ave., Surrey
The health authority said the following products were contaminated with E. coli, listeria or other bacteria:
-
Cervelat Salami
-
Polish Salami
-
Ziger Salami
-
Hungarian Salami
-
Chorizo
-
Polish Smoked Sausage
-
Hot Hungarian
-
Gypsy Salami
Eating the products could lead to diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever, and could cause meningitis, kidney failure or other serious illnesses.