Record ridership for TransLink in 2017

Advancing projects like Surrey LRT and Broadway Extension ‘crucial,’ transit authority says

TransLink ridership in Metro Vancouver reached a record-breaking 407 million boardings in 2017, a 5.7-per-cent increase over the previous year.

According to TransLink, advancing projects such as Broadway Extension and Surrey LRT is crucial to maintain the region’s track record of livability.

The record growth demonstrates the investments made on the Evergreen line extension in Coquitlam, TransLink insists.

CEO Kevin Desmond said past investments in transit are paying dividends.

“It’s a great trajectory, and with demand for transit still running high, it’s imperative that we continue investing and adding service, so we can deliver service that is reliable, convenient and reduces crowding for our customers,” Desmond said.

Ridership grew across all modes excluding the West Coast Express. HandyDart service, often criticised by riders for its inconsistent service, also saw a two-per-cent rise from 2016.

TransLink said October was the busiest month in 2017 with 36.13 million boardings, and February was the quietest with 29.96 million boardings.

Richard Walton, mayor of the District of North Vancouver and vice-chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation, said it was encouraging for TransLink officials to see the rise in transit usage.

“Better transit builds stronger and more resilient communities,” Walton said.

By the end of 2016, 20.4 per cent of commuters used transit in Metro Vancouver.



