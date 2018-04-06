Surrey City Hall. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

SURREY — A proposed affordable housing strategy in Surrey zeroes in on preventing loss of rental stock as the city grows.

If approved, a new policy dubbed Surrey Affordable Housing Strategy: A Focus on Rental Housing, will “prevent the overall loss of affordable rental housing stock and strengthen the protection of tenants when multi-family, purpose-built rental housing sites are developed.”

To prevent loss of rental stock, a “one-for-one rental replacement policy” would be implemented for “purpose-built” rental housing units lost to redevelopment.

It would also include a “tenant protection and relocation policy” to tenants who might be at risk of losing housing through redevelopment.

According to a report council will consider Monday (April 9), the city would “continue to fast-track the development approvals process for new purpose-built housing.”

Approval of the strategy would also mean a new $1,000-per-unit Affordable Housing Contribution from new residential development throughout rezoning processes.

The report to council notes the proportion of Surrey renter households has been climbing, creating more demand for rental units.

“There are on-going tight rental market conditions that have resulted in a significant number of renter households falling into core housing need (paying rents that are considered unaffordable for their income),” according to the report. “As well, the proportion of renter households living in overcrowded conditions is higher in Surrey than elsewhere in the region.”

The strategy, if implemented would “build on existing city policies and regulations that support the provision of appropriate and affordable housing along the housing continuum, from emergency shelters to home ownership,” the report notes.

Click here to see the full report and proposed strategy.

Previous story
Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation
Next story
UPDATED: Smoke alarm helps save day for three Surrey fire victims

Just Posted

White Rock’s top-10 status for FOI issues ‘no surprise’ to either side

OIPC annual report flags city for number of complaints, requests for review

Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘top 10 most wanted’ auto crime suspect

Surrey resident Alexander Eaton, 25, faces six charges after April 3 arrest in Coquitlam

B.C. teams advance at Canadian Masters Curling Championships

Event continues this weekend at Peace Arch, Cloverdale curling clubs

UPDATED: Smoke alarm helps save day for three Surrey fire victims

The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday, at 10823 140th St.

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Opponents reflect on Sedins’ careers ahead of final game

‘Pretty cool when you get to play against guys that you’ve watched and looked up to’

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, as unemployment rate stays at record low 5.8%

The last time the jobless rate was this low was in 2007

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Ottawa teen, known as ‘butterfly boy,’ dies of rare skin condition

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling him a hero

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

Most Read

l -->