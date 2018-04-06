Rental stock a focus of affordable housing strategy coming for Surrey council approval

Surrey City Council to consider new policy next Monday

SURREY — A proposed affordable housing strategy in Surrey zeroes in on preventing loss of rental stock as the city grows.

If approved, a new policy dubbed Surrey Affordable Housing Strategy: A Focus on Rental Housing, will “prevent the overall loss of affordable rental housing stock and strengthen the protection of tenants when multi-family, purpose-built rental housing sites are developed.”

To prevent loss of rental stock, a “one-for-one rental replacement policy” would be implemented for “purpose-built” rental housing units lost to redevelopment.

It would also include a “tenant protection and relocation policy” to tenants who might be at risk of losing housing through redevelopment.

According to a report council will consider Monday (April 9), the city would “continue to fast-track the development approvals process for new purpose-built housing.”

Approval of the strategy would also mean a new $1,000-per-unit Affordable Housing Contribution from new residential development throughout rezoning processes.

The report to council notes the proportion of Surrey renter households has been climbing, creating more demand for rental units.

“There are on-going tight rental market conditions that have resulted in a significant number of renter households falling into core housing need (paying rents that are considered unaffordable for their income),” according to the report. “As well, the proportion of renter households living in overcrowded conditions is higher in Surrey than elsewhere in the region.”

The strategy, if implemented would “build on existing city policies and regulations that support the provision of appropriate and affordable housing along the housing continuum, from emergency shelters to home ownership,” the report notes.

