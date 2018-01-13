Residents against a proposed housing development rallied near Eaglequest golf course Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Residents rally against housing development

Locals say project doesn’t address neighbourhood concerns

Approximately 150 residents opposed to a development at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creek golf course rallied in front of the course Saturday morning.

Anthem Properties Group seeks to turn a portion of the Coyote Creek course into 341 homes and has submitted a rezoning and development permit application to the City of Surrey. Proposed is a mixed-use development at 7778, 7858 and 7902 152nd Street.

As of last May, the application included 341 homes – including 62 apartments, 48 duplexes and 231 townhouses – as well as an amenity building and about 4,000 square feet of retail space.

Residents say it’s now dropped to 325 homes, but that doesn’t appease their concerns.

Ken McBain, who helped organize those rallying with a loudspeaker Saturday, showed Peace Arch News a 116-page book at the rally the includes hundreds of comments from residents opposed to the development.

Asked to summarize why he’s against the proposal, he directed PAN to one of the comments in the book.

The comment said that the proposal does not respect the need to reduce school overcrowding, recognize the “major traffic problems,” adhere to the official community plan, protect the Fleetwood Habitat Corridor, account for additional pressures on medical and emergency services and value the benefits of recreational greenspace for future generations.

“I couldn’t have written that any better myself,” McBain said.

The concerned residents met just west of 15350 Sequoia Dr., then walked to the entrance of the golf course (7778 152 St.) for the brief protest.

The application for the development has yet to go before Surrey city council.

 

