Richmond crews battle large brush fire

Richmond fire crews were battling a large brush fire Friday morning that closed a stretch of Westminster Highway.
The fire started in the Richmond Nature Park off the highway between Shell Road and No. 4 Road.
I live near the Richmond Nature Reserve. It is on fire this morning. 🙁
— Stars💫boy63 (@starsboy63) July 27, 2018
According to the Vancouver Fire Department, smoke is drifting into neighbourhoods in the south.
It’s a hazy start to a hot weekend. Be advised that a fire in #RichmondBC has smoke drifting through #Vancouver’s south neighbourhoods. No risk to the public, but the smell is noticeable. @Richmond_BC pic.twitter.com/x7TDYxIacg
— Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) July 27, 2018
Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes, as fire crews brought in large hoses and trucks.
There is currently no estimated time of re-opening the roads.
FIRE UPDATE / TRAFFIC ALERT: fire crews are attending a wild land fire in #RichmondBC approx. 1,000 ft NW from Shell Rd & Westminster Hwy. It will require a lot of water/soaking therefore Westminster Hwy is closed in the area to accommodate water hoses. https://t.co/89hTtycebx
— City of Richmond (@Richmond_BC) July 27, 2018
