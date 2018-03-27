Richmond man found guilty in 2015 murder of his mother

Redelma Belisario was found dead in her own home

A Richmond man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old mother.

On Tuesday, B.C. Supreme Court jury found Darwin Lescano guilty of using an axe to kill his mother, Redelma Belisario, with whom he had a fraught relationship in May 2015.

Belisario was found dead in her home on the night of May 15.

“This was a tragic case and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Belisario,” said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

A date for the sentencing has yet to be scheduled.