Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Ridge Meadows RCMP impounded a Jaguar on Monday and ticketed a driver with an ‘N’ for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

The novice driver was caught going 60 km/h over the limit by a traffic officer along Lougheed Highway in the morning, according to reports.

“You get a hefty fine, a free ride on a tow truck and we get to admire your brand new Jaguar at the impound yard for the next seven days,” RCMP said on Facebook.

According to the provincial government, excessive speeding is defined in the Motor Vehicle Act as greater than 40 km/h over the posted limit.

“As speed is one of the leading causes of fatalities on our highways, excessive speed can often be a death sentence for everyone involved – the driver, their passengers and other innocent road-users.”

Exceeding the driving limit by more than 40 km/h results in a $368 fine, plus the driver will receive three penalty points on his or her driving record.

Exceeding the driving limit by more than 60 km/h results in a $483 fine, plus the driver will receive three penalty points on his or her driving record.

Excessive speeding also results in the immediate impoundment of the vehicle you are driving and costs:

• seven days for a first offence plus towing and storage costs – at least $210;

• 30 days for a second offence within a two-year period, plus towing and storage costs – approximately $700;

• 60 days for any subsequent offences within two years, plus towing and storage costs – over $1,200.

