‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

A popular petition that saw a flag associated with Imperial Japan and the Second World War removed from a Langley classroom has attracted a counter-petition.

The petition titled “Bring back our history flags” so far has only 29 signatures.

The controversy erupted last week when a student at Walnut Grove Secondary posted a petition on change.org after seeing the flag in a history classroom.

The first petition called for the flag to be removed because of its association with Japanese Imperialism, and particularly with some of the war crimes committed by the Empire of Japan during the Second World War.

The original petition currently has more than 11,000 signatures.

The flag was taken down temporarily to allow “further discussion,” said district spokesman Ken Hoff.

The student who originally created the petition, and some of those who objected, are Korean or Korean-Canadian students.

Japan conquered Korea and thousands of women from Korea and other conquered territories were used as sex slaves by the occupation, dubbed “comfort women.”

The counter-petition said the flag was used in a history classroom for educational purposes, and that the flag should be a reminder for people of “the mistakes of those crimes and take action so it doesn’t happen again.”

“We all understand that this is a touchy subject but the best way to improve as a society is to keep the flag up,” the petition reads.

The name on the counter-petition is an anonymous “WGSS student.”

The “rising sun” flag has a red sun on a white field, with red rays coming out from the center of the flag. The current national flag of Japan is a simple red sun on a white background.

READ MORE: Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t
Next story
‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Just Posted

City of White Rock blames ‘vexatious’ FOIs, after watchdog expresses ‘serious issues of concern’

Freedom-of-information watchdog conducts audit due to high number of complaints

Surrey boxers to battle in ‘Turmoil on 200th’ at Langley Events Centre

Friday-night fights include Alisah McPhee and Judy Pereira in super-flyweight Canadian title match

UPDATE: Over-budget bids cause delay of five Surrey school projects

Two projects have gone back out to tender, three awaiting ‘revised budget approval’ from Ministry of Education

Clayton Glass wins innovation award for smart, sustainable design

PHYSIS system controls building daylight, ventilation automatically

Five years jail for plea in South Surrey shots-fired case

Court records show Cameron Barton pleaded guilty to four of 17 charges

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

Otter 6, humans 0: Battle continues to oust koi muncher from Vancouver garden

Two more traps were added in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden, but otter evaded capture and snatched bait

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Cloverdale Chamber invites community to annual Christmas luncheon

Turkey lunch, Surrey Little Theatre performance, opportunity to support local charitable efforts

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Most Read

l -->