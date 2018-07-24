Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semiahmoo First Nation to have safe drinking water
Next story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

City of Surrey envisions 150 kilometres of light rail transit

It’s an ‘initial long-range rapid transit vision concept, at a City of Surrey population of one million people and 500,000 jobs’

Surrey council approves $360M Congestion Relief Strategy to speed up traffic

$111 million in new and fast-tracked transportation upgrades planned over five years to ‘improve overall mobility’ on Surrey streets

Semiahmoo First Nation to have safe drinking water

Water, sanitary sewer expected in place for SFN by early 2019

White Rock sandcastle plans ‘would likely not be authorized’ on the waterfront

Initial provincial reaction emphasizes envionmental concerns

Surrey moves ‘Ecocentre’ and trash facility forward

It’s hoped the Newton project will reduce illegal dumping throughout Surrey

Lifeguards ‘test their stress’ during competition in Surrey

Competitors from around the province came to Surrey on Saturday for annual event

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Child development centre makes difference for kids with disabilities with summer camp

Hosted by the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre, the camp helps kids learn through play

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Lower Mainland man charged in Okanagan murder

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Most Read

l -->