PHOTOS: Surrey crews battle house fire in Cloverdale

Drivers urged to avoid area after fire in 17200-block of 58th Avenue

SURREY — Roads were closed this afternoon due to a house fire in the 17200-block of 58th Avenue in Cloverdale.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The fire seems to have have started at around 2 p.m., with no injuries reported so far. Photos show flames shooting from windows at the front of the two-storey home.

Police have 172nd Street closed between 60th Avenue and Highway 10. Surrey RCMP say 58th Avenue is also closed between 173rd Street and Jersey Drive.

More to come.