PHOTOS: Surrey crews battle house fire in Cloverdale

Drivers urged to avoid area after fire in 17200-block of 58th Avenue

(Photos: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — Roads were closed this afternoon due to a house fire in the 17200-block of 58th Avenue in Cloverdale.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The fire seems to have have started at around 2 p.m., with no injuries reported so far. Photos show flames shooting from windows at the front of the two-storey home.

Police have 172nd Street closed between 60th Avenue and Highway 10. Surrey RCMP say 58th Avenue is also closed between 173rd Street and Jersey Drive.

More to come.

Previous story
Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners
Next story
Delta baseball player ‘on life support in hospital,’ school district says

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surrey crews battle house fire in Cloverdale

Drivers urged to avoid area after fire in 17200-block of 58th Avenue

Third site of homeless housing project may be across from Surrey rec centre

This would be the third and final location for 160-unit modular housing project in Whalley

Residents react to Ocean Park laboratory relocation

Medical lab to be moved to Peace Arch Hospital

‘Restless night’ for Semiahmoo First Nation after tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake puts Semiahmoo First Nation on notice

UPDATE: Police probe fuel truck and train collision in Port Coquitlam

CP Rail reporting no injuries, driver of truck is safe.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look inside Surrey’s new Civic Hotel, with video

B.C.-themed floors in the 144-room, Marriott-branded hotel, due open in March

Homeless evicted from First Nation reserve land say they have nowhere to go

‘Why not just let us stay until spring?’ one camper at Chilliwack site pleads

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

UPDATED: 10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Five charged in bid to shut pop-up pot market in Vancouver’s Robson Square

Marijuana flower, edibles, money and some weapons were seized as part of weekend raid

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

Most Read