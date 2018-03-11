Road into Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge open

The road had been closed from the entrance to the park since Feb. 14

Golden Ears Park is still snowy but the main road has been reopened again to the public. (Contributed)

The main road into Golden Ears Park is now open.

The road had been closed since Feb. 14 due to hazardous driving conditions after the park received about 18 centimetres of snow.

On Feb. 27, Alouette Park Management, the company that looks after Golden Ears Park, reported 30 centimetres of snow from the entrance to the park to about five kilometres in.

Currently parking is limited in the Gold Creek and West Canyon lots.

Mike Lake Road, Spirea parking and the campgrounds remain closed due to the snow and anyone planning on taking a hike should be prepared to expect snow on all the trails.

For more information go to alouetteparks.ca.