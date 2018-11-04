UPDATE: Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

No details are available on the runner’s condition

A runner was hit somewhere along the route for the Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon. (Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon)

A runner in the Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon has been hit by a bus, although details remain scarce.

TransLink confirmed that the bus that hit the runner was one of theirs.

In an email, race director Eric Chéné said that they were looking into the incident.

“Emergency personnel responded to the incident and the runner was transported to a local hospital,” Chene said.

“We have no further information available on the condition of the individual at this time.”

Chene said the incident took place at SW Marine Drive, where two lanes were closed to traffic.

University RCMP declined to provide comment, citing a lack of media liaisons and telling Black Press Media to call back on Monday.

More to come.

