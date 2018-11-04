A runner was hit somewhere along the route for the Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon. (Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon)

UPDATE: Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

No details are available on the runner’s condition

A runner in the Vancouver Fall Classic Half Marathon has been hit by a bus, although details remain scarce.

TransLink confirmed that the bus that hit the runner was one of theirs.

In an email, race director Eric Chéné said that they were looking into the incident.

“Emergency personnel responded to the incident and the runner was transported to a local hospital,” Chene said.

“We have no further information available on the condition of the individual at this time.”

Chene said the incident took place at SW Marine Drive, where two lanes were closed to traffic.

University RCMP declined to provide comment, citing a lack of media liaisons and telling Black Press Media to call back on Monday.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

Just Posted

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief

Peace Arch Hospice Society partnered with Revera Whitecliff

Light rail, SkyTrain, highways could lead to higher nearby property values: report

Light rail, SkyTrain, major highways could see property values rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars

UPDATE: Special weather statement over for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

UPDATE: Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

No details are available on the runner’s condition

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Weekend downpour causes washouts and slides at parks in Vancouver area

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is closed

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Most Read

l -->