Russell Bidesi found guilty of second-degree murder in Surrey shooting

Russell Atma Bidesi, 26, has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a Surrey man at a Christmas Eve party in 2011.

The conviction comes more than six years after the fatal shooting 28-year-old Bradley McPherson at a house party near 131 Street and 67A Avenue.

When Bidesi was arrested in April, 2013, police said they believed McPherson stepped in when he saw someone being disrespected at the party. McPherson was fatally shot.

Bidesi’s trial was delayed a number of times since 2013, first being moved forward to August 2015, and then again to September when Bidesi’s defence lawyer withdrew from the case. It was moved to March 2016, and then September 2017.

“This is a very positive outcome for IHIT. The dedication and determination shown by our investigators and partners to bring justice in Mr. McPherson’s case was paramount,” said Corp. Frank Jang of IHIT.

“IHIT believes in justice for those who have died unfairly. What motivates our investigators are the family members left behind with their pain of loss. If we can do our job and a person is held accountable for murder, we hope that provides some small measure of peace to the family,” says Corporal Jang.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

In 2015, Bidesi was also found guilty of the February 2012 manslaughter of Kacey Rogers, 31. He was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for that offence. He was also found not guilty of an attempted murder of another man in Richmond.

