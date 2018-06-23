A seal pup was rescued near the White Rock pier. (Wayne Cox photo)

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

A seal pup, who was apparently being picked on by a flock of birds, was rescued near the White Rock pier Thursday morning.

Wayne Cox, who was out for a walk at 9 a.m., saw a crowd of people gathering, and went to see what was going on.

“I guess they got a message from somebody that the seal was being attacked by some birds. The seal still had its umbilical cord still attached,” Cox told Peace Arch News this week.

After searching for signs of the mother, the rescuing crew captured the seal and put the animal in a bin.

Cox said he doesn’t know who the people were that rescued the animal, but they told him that they were going to turn the seal into the Vancouver Aquarium.

Contacted this week, the Vancouver Aquarium has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Cox said the pup was moving and “barking,” when he arrived.

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Most Read

