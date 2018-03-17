Search and rescue vessel missing from Agassiz storage site

The eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was believed to be stolen Friday night

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue’s eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, according to the B.C. SAR Association.

Thevessel, which is stored in the team’s locked compound was last seen heading west on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, the association said.

Black Press Media has put a call into RCMP for more details.

More to come.

