Sechelt man pleads guilty to second degree murder of mother

Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt

Donovan Penner has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the 2014 killing of his mother. He is set to receive his prison sentence later this month.

In a statement Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said 67-year-old Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt by Sunshine Coast RCMP. Penner, 47, was later arrested and taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty on Feb. 19 during his trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

“A guilty plea in any investigation speaks to the hard work and dedication of all the agencies involved,” IHIT’s Corp. Frank Jang said.

Penner is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 26.

