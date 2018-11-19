Second person dies following head-on collision in Surrey

Paige Nagata of Abbotsford has died of injuries sustained in a head-on collision in Surrey on Nov. 4. Driver Sarah Dhillon, also of Abbotsford, died at the scene. A 25-year-old driver has been charged.

  • Nov. 19, 2018 4:24 p.m.
  • News

A second person has now died from the head-on collision in Surrey on Nov. 4 that killed Sarah Dhillon, 50, of Abbotsford.

Paige Nagata of Abbotsford has been in critical condition since the crash, and she passed away yesterday (Sunday), according to a GoFundMe page that was initially started to raise money for her recovery and medical treatment.

The campaign is now raising funds for her funeral expenses, and had reached more than $17,000 as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The GoFundMe page says that Nagata was a passenger in the back seat of Dhillon’s vehicle, a Ford Escape, when it was struck by a Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centre median on 88 Avenue near 134 Street.

Dhillon – a maternity nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and the wife of Abbotsford Police Staff Sgt. Paul Dhillon – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of her three passengers were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: One person dead after collision in Surrey

READ MORE: Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

The third passenger received minor injuries and was released from hospital.

Surrey RCMP announced on Nov. 7 that Nicolas Fotis Karvouniaris, 25, had been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Those charges are now expected to be updated.

Karvouniaris has nine prior driving infractions, according to the provincial court database.

Nagata is a 2016 graduate of MEI Secondary in Abbotsford. In an online profile in which she was seeking work as a nanny, she stated that she was in the midst of taking several years off before going to university.

She stated that during her last year of high school, she went on a missions trip to Thailand and worked in an orphanage for several weeks.

She said she had done volunteer work with several children’s programs, and had the opportunity to teach English classes.

Nagata described herself as having a “very outgoing and bubbly personality” and as enjoying “living a healthy lifestyle and being outdoors.”

The crowdfunding campaign can be found at gofundme.com/fund-for-paige

 

Sarah Dhillon of Abbotsford was the driver of a vehicle that was hit head-on by another car on Nov. 4 in Surrey. She died at the scene.

