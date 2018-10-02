Photo: Lauren Collins Surrey RCMP had part of 138th Street, near 70th Avenue, blocked off Monday night (Oct. 1). Police say a senior in an electric wheelchair is in critical condition following a hit and run.

Senior in wheelchair seriously hurt in Surrey hit-and-run

Police say the 69-year-old woman is in critical condition, and was in a marked crosswalk at the time

Surrey RCMP say a senior was taken to hospital in critical condition after someone crashed into her and took off, while she was in an electric wheelchair.

It happened at 68th Avenue and 138th Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 1).

Police say the 69-year-old victim was in a marked crosswalk.

The victim was struck by a vehicle which was travelling southbound on 138th Street, according to police, who said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

Multiple police vehicles were on scene Monday night with RCMP blocking access 138th Street at 70th Avenue and Hyland Road.

Surrey RCMP have no suspect vehicle description available at this time.

“This is the second serious collision in two days in Surrey involving an individual being struck by a vehicle,” said Sergeant Chad Greig in a release. “With the seasons changing, rainier weather happening and the sun setting sooner, it is a combined effort by both pedestrians and drivers to ensure theirs and others’ safety. Don’t be complacent, and remember to adjust your travelling habits accordingly on our roadways.”

See also: UPDATE: Senior dies after being hit by car in Surrey

On Sunday night, an 81-year-old man was hit by a car while he was walking. Tuesday morning police said he had died of his injuries.

Police say he was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit him at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the Sunday night crash.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has conduct of this latest investigation and is asking anyone witnesses who have not already been in contact with police to contact them. Investigators are also canvassing the area for video and ask any members of the public who captured the incident on dash-cam to call the police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Police provide these prevention tips for pedestrians:

  • Dress to be seen
  • Make eye contact with driver before crossing
  • Cross at designated crosswalks and watch the crosswalk signal lights
  • Don’t use electronic devices while crossing a road

And these prevention tips for drivers:

  • Posted speed limits are designed for ideal road conditions. Slow down when driving on snow, ice, slush or in rain.
  • Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads.
  • Watch for pedestrians when approaching and stopping at intersections
  • Make eye contact with the pedestrian who is going to use the crosswalk

with files from Lauren Collins


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey RCMP issue warning following two collisions involving seniors
Next story
Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->