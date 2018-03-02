Christopher Nicholson. (File photo)

Sentencing hearing slated today for cop in breach-of-trust case

Christopher Nicholson pleaded guilty last September to one of 10 charges

An Abbotsford Police officer who previously pleaded guilty to breach of trust is scheduled for his sentencing hearing today (Friday) in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Christopher Nicholson pleaded guilty to the charge last September, while nine other charges against him are expected to be stayed during sentencing.

The judge could issue a decision on Nicholson’s sentence at the end of the hearing or could defer the ruling to a later date.

Nicholson, who first began working with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in 2005, was charged in May 2013 with six counts of obstructing justice, three counts of breach of trust and one count of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

He was accused of leaking information to a drug dealer, among other offences.

In February 2015, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) announced it was looking into 148 allegations of misconduct involving Nicholson and 16 other APD officers.

The OPCC said the matter stemmed from the investigation into Nicholson, and the allegations included corrupt practice, deceit and neglect of duty.

The investigation was later narrowed down to 15 officers and 137 allegations.

Then, in February of this year, the OPCC announced that it was discontinuing its investigation into all but four of the officers, and it was continuing to look into only 15 of the claims.

The agency has said it will release a report on the findings once the investigation is complete.

Nicholson has been suspended without pay from the police force as the case has proceeded through the courts.

Watch abbynews.com later today for a story from the sentencing hearing.

