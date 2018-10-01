FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, tennis star Serena Williams speaks in Las Vegas. Serena Williams goes topless and sings (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings “I Touch Myself” in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month.

With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her “comfort zone.” But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives.

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.

Williams said Amphlett “gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.”

The Associated Press

