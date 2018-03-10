Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

Police are investigating what’s believed to be a serious incident near Hillside Mall in Victoria and has cordoned off Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave.

There are around 10 officers combing the scene, some in uniforms and others in white full-body suits.

Witnesses on scene have told Black Press Media a man was stabbed.

According to Victoria Polive Const. Matt Rutherford, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to the scene. The area will likely be closed for the rest of the day. Police on scene are not commenting at this time.

Black Press Media has contacted B.C. RCMP for details, but have not heard back at this time.

Hilary Marks, a neighbour nearby, said she knows the victim, who she believes is a 35-year old man.

More to come.

Previous story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Just Posted

One man dead after shooting in Surrey Friday night

Surrey RCMP say homicide was ‘targeted’ and isolated’

Surrey Eagles advance to round two

The Birds eliminate Langley Rivermen in six games

Surrey-based company expanding to Oman

After-school program teaches children aged 7-15 entrepreneurial skills

TODAY: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Weekend event kicks-off Friday evening

Surrey looks to keep illegal pot dispensaries at bay with bylaw wording change

On Monday, city council will consider ‘immediate’ changes to keep ‘maximum level of control’ in managing cannabis legalization

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

Police say a Ford Focus and Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway

Most Read

l -->