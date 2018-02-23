VIDEO: Serious roll-over crash in Newton

Crash reported at 60th Avenue and 168th Street in Surrey involving three vehicles.

Emergency crews are tending to a serious roll-over crash reported at 60th Avenue and 168th Street in Surrey involving three vehicles.

Sections of the roads are closed to traffic as the RCMP Traffic Section investigates the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m.

A freelance photographer reported that a jeep hit two vehicles head on and then rolled onto its roof, and the driver of a sedan was taken to hospital.



