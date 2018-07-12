Fifteen-year-old South Surrey teen Jack Stroud died July 4 after he was struck by a train on Crescent Beach tracks. (File photo/Facebook photo)

Service to remember South Surrey teen Jack Stroud set

‘Everyone who loved Jack’ invited to July 18 event

The family of Jack Stroud – the South Surrey teen who died July 4 in Crescent Beach – is asking “everyone who loved Jack” to attend Peace Portal Alliance Church this coming Wednesday (July 18), where a service to remember the popular, athletic teen is to take place.

An obituary for the 15-year-old, posted to Peace Arch News’ website this week, also makes an appeal.

“The family thanks the community for the outpouring of love and support, and requests that in Jack’s memory you be kind to one another.”

Stroud, 15, died around 10 p.m. July 4, after he was struck by a passenger train during an evening gathering on the waterfront.

READ MORE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Police have deemed his death was not the result of foul play, and the BC Coroners Service has now taken the lead in the investigation.

Online speculation regarding how the incident unfolded has swirled in the days following the tragedy, however, an official cause has yet to be determined.

Stroud’s obituary described his death as the “a result of a tragic accident” – then turned its focus to the teen’s life.

READ MORE: Train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

The Elgin Park Secondary student was “a gifted athlete with the rare combination of size, strength and speed,” it states, describing achievements in martial arts, track-and-field, football and wrestling. At the same time, Stroud “worked just as hard at academics.”

“Jack was always a favourite student for his respectful and hardworking attitude,” it states.

Wednesday’s service is set for 11 a.m. July 18. The church is located at 15128 27B Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the RCM-SAR5 Crescent Beach unit or towards a memorial fund in Jack’s name. The latter may be dropped off at the high school, 13484 24 Ave.

 

A group of Jack’s friends gathered at Crescent Beach July 6 to remember the teen. (File photo)

Most Read

