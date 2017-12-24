Shooting in Surrey Saturday night leaves man in serious condition

SURREY — Police in Surrey are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in Whalley Saturday night.
Surrey RCMP say shots-fired calls came in around 8:50 p.m. in the 13500 block of 105th Avenue.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say. A witness at the scene says the man was shot several times.
RCMP describe the suspect, who was seen driving away after the shooting, as an Asian male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Surrey RCMP say initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and the shooting does not appear to be related to the “ongoing gang conflict.”
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2017-182646. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca
