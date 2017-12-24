Shooting in Surrey Saturday night leaves man in serious condition

Police looking for suspect after city’s latest shooting happened in 13500 block of 105th Avenue

Surrey RCMP are investigating another shooting in Surrey. The latest happened in Whalley on Saturday night. One man was taken to hospital in serious condition. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — Police in Surrey are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot in Whalley Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP say shots-fired calls came in around 8:50 p.m. in the 13500 block of 105th Avenue.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say. A witness at the scene says the man was shot several times.

RCMP describe the suspect, who was seen driving away after the shooting, as an Asian male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and the shooting does not appear to be related to the “ongoing gang conflict.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2017-182646. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

