Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A mix of showers, flurries, freezing rain and possible snow are expected to hit the Lower Mainland this weekend.

In a special weather bulletin for the region, Environment Canada forecasts that a cool airmass will produce a mixture of rain through the short term, before winds shift northeast on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, rain will become steadier with snow accumulation possible at higher elevations.

“During the transition from snow to rain, local freezing rain is possible over the Fraser Valley where temperatures could remain below the freezing mark,” Environment Canada said.

By Saturday, winds are forecasted to shift to the south and intensify before bringing milder and rainy conditions Sunday.

