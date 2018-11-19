Single-lane traffic on Marine Drive for one month

Water main replacement work to take place on Marine Drive. (City of White Rock image)

The City of White Rock announced on its website Monday that traffic will be disrupted on Marine Drive for one month while crews replace a water main near the pier.

The project is to take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The scope of the work is to increase the pipe size to improve “fire flow,” the announcement says.

“As part of our commitment to respecting and strengthening our relations with our First Nations, in particular, the Semiahmoo First Nation, the excavation and archaeological testing at Memorial Park is scheduled to start this Wednesday.”

Notices of the work were delivered to businesses on Nov. 9, and the city has been in contact with the White Rock Business Improvement Association regarding the work, according to the post.

SEE ALSO: Marine Drive traffic delays expected due to water main replacement

SEE ALSO: Two water mains rupture, send glass, rocks flying in White Rock

Motorists can expect single-lane traffic flow throughout the construction period. Final paving of that section of Marine Drive will be done next spring, the announcement states.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to complete important improvements to our water system,” the post says.