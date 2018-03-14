Six charged with 50 counts after $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized

Five Surrey residents and one Chilliwack resident face multiple counts of drug trafficking

New Westminster police have arrested six people as part of a $300,000 drug bust in which they seized vehicles, cash, firearms and fentanyl-laced drugs.

Police said Wednesday they conducted several searches throughout Surrey and New Westminster and seized $300,000 in pure fentanyl, as well as heroin laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Six people have been charged with more than 50 drug- and firearm-related crimes.

Hailing from Surrey are Neil Naidu, 31, Manisha Lidhar, 25, Pahul Lidhar, 20, Tyler Sandhu, 28, and Eric Hanif, 32. Chilliwack man Matthew Sharafi, 24, is also charged. They are each accused of trafficking fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession.

All except Naidu, who is charged with 20 counts of trafficking heroin and fentanyl, have been released pending an upcoming court appearance.