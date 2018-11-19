Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Toronto police have confirmed six teens have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an all-boys private school in Toronto.

Deputy Chief James Ramer and Insp. Dominic Sinopoli, the unit commander of sex crimes, say the six boys each face charges of assault, gang sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon.

The incident is alleged to have happened at St. Michael’s College School, a Roman Catholic institution teaching grades 7 to 12 and known for its athletics program.

READ MORE: Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

READ MORE: Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

Ramer says five of the teens turned themselves in to police this morning, while a sixth was arrested on his way to school.

St. Michael’s expelled eight students and suspended another one in connection with at least two incidents that allegedly took place on campus and were captured on video.

Police sources have said one of the incidents involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student in a locker room and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as “horrific” and said he didn’t report it police right away because the alleged victim had not yet told his family about the incident.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Just Posted

Mariners, Orcas win Fraser Valley volleyball championships

South Surrey senior teams to head to provincial championships next week

Fire destroys home in Surrey

Crews called at 3 a.m. Sunday for a residential house fire on the 12000-block of 100 Avenue

Alzheimer’s Society launches helpline

Toll-free phone line available for people with dementia and their caretakers

Art show to be held at White Rock’s Jan’s on the Beach

Art to be displayed until the end of December

Earl Marriott Secondary to host fashion show fundraiser

Funds to support dry grad event

1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Teara Fraser is the first Indigenous woman in Canada to start her own airline, called Iskwew Air

‘N’ driver clocked going 51 km/hr over the speed limit

Port Moody police say the car was sent to the impound lot

UPDATE: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

5 to start your day

B.C. cracks down on ‘dirty money,’ homicide detectives investigate Maple Ridge death and more

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

Most Read

l -->