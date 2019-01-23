Slippery roads reported along Coquihalla

The winter weather is finally here in the Central Okanagan

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, except without the festivities.

Slippery sections and compact snow are being reported along the Coquihalla, according to DriveBC.

Periods of light snow is expected to continue throughout the day in Kelowna with a high of 3 C, according to Environment Canada.

The roads are looking pretty snowy this morning in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan Valley

The rest of Wednesday appears to be mainly cloudy near midnight, followed by a cloudy Thursday with a high of 2 C in Kelowna.

Friday will also see cloudy periods with a high of 3 C, followed by sun and cloud on Saturday with a high of 3 C.

