VIDEO: Small vacant house fire snarls traffic along 88th Avenue in Newton

Surrey firefighters tackled a fire at a boarded up, vacant house in Newton on 88th Avenue Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 12700-block of 88th Avenue at 8 a.m., causing a traffic jam.

“It was a very small fire, in the rear of the one residence there,” said Assistant Fire Chief Wes Eaton. “We had 12 staff on site, I guess 13 with the battalion chief.

“No injuries. There was no people in that unit — it was unoccupied and it has fencing around, so it’s going to get boarded up again.”

Eaton said the cause doesn’t look to be suspicious, but it’s still unknown. “There will be an investigator going out, so it’ll be under investigation right now.

“We had to lay a line across 88th,” Eaton said,” so we had RCMP come and shut off 88th for a little bit, but not for very long.”



