UPDATED: Snow cuts power to nearly 6,000 in Lower Mainland

BC Hydro says that crews are working to restore electricity

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Just under 6,000 customers remain without power in the Lower Mainland. The most affected cities include Langley, Abbotsford, Delta and Surrey.

UPDATE 2 p.m.

More than 14,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland as of Tuesday afternoon, following at times heavy snowfall in the region.

According to BC Hydro, just over 3,300 customers lost power power in Langley, almost 4,000 customers have lost power on the North Shore and another 2,500 are without electricity in Vancouver.

READ: Snow delays flights, buses and closes uiversities as it blankets Metro Vancouver

In Surrey, almost 1,000 customers are without power and just under 500 customers have none in Delta.

Smaller outages have been reported in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

On Vancouver Island, the storm has led to a loss of power at Victoria International Airport and all across the Island.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.