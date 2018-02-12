Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says 5 to 15 centimetres might accumulate

It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday.

The agency said that a potent storm system over the Alaskan Panhandle will mix with Arctic air to bring five to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The snow is mostly expected to accumulate away from the water and will likely only stick to higher elevations on Vancouver Island.

Previous story
B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler
Next story
B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Just Posted

Oneness celebrates 10 years of philanthropy

Group supports grandmothers in Africa

Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Fleetwood break and enter investigation spans Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford

South Surrey single mother loses home, dog in fire

The only thing salvaged from the debris was a letter written to her son when he was born

VIDEO: Clayton goes geocaching for Family Day fun

Families gather at Clayton Park for an afternoon of treasure hunting

VIDEO: Surrey studio one of first in Canada to offer sound wave tattoos

‘It’s absolutely cutting edge. There’s nothing more personalized or customized.’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were notified after a distress call on an emergency satellite beacon

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Most Read