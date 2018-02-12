Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says 5 to 15 centimetres might accumulate

It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday.

The agency said that a potent storm system over the Alaskan Panhandle will mix with Arctic air to bring five to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The snow is mostly expected to accumulate away from the water and will likely only stick to higher elevations on Vancouver Island.