Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

A male snowboarder found unresponsive in a treed area on Mount Washington has died.

Dale Logan, Mount Washington Alpine Resort’s risk manager, confirmed Tuesday morning that on the afternoon of Jan. 22, the snowboarder had been off-piste (ungroomed area) within the resort’s boundary.

The incident has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

“This is a very sad tragedy,” stated Mount Washington Alpine Resort general manager Peter Gibson, in a release. “Everyone here at the resort sends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends. I would like to thank our dedicated patrol staff for their assistance.”

Sheila Rivers, marketing manager for Mount Washington, told The Record the area in which the snowboarder was found is considered “outside the runs that we groom.”

She could not confirm if the death was related to the intense snowfall the resort received within the past few days.

At this point in the investigation, the cause of death is unknown.

Rivers noted it is the first death at the ski resort since a Saanich teen died in 2015 while snowboarding.

Reid Michael Kyfiuk, 15, was discovered dead in a three-metre-deep formation known as a “snow hole.”

RELATED: Saanich teen’s 2015 snowboarding death ruled an accidental drowning

According to the most recent report issued by the Ministry of Justice, there were 96 deaths attributed to skiing and snowboarding from 2007 to 2016.

Rivers added the resort cannot confirm if the death occurred in a tree well, and noted the coroner will be investigating further.

-With files from John McKinley

Previous story
Residents react to Ocean Park laboratory relocation

Just Posted

Residents react to Ocean Park laboratory relocation

Medical lab to be moved to Peace Arch Hospital

Surrey looks to phase two of 105 Avenue Connector project

City awards contract for relocation of 104th Avenue water main in anticipation of light rail

Cloverdale seniors care facility gets go ahead from City Council

Facility to provide long-term care for aging, diverse Surrey residents

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 56-year-old man

Gregory Chrysler was last seen on Monday, Jan. 22

SLIDESHOW: Storm watch

Peace Arch News readers shared a few photos from the weekend windstorm

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Flight museum wants to bring a Lancaster to Langley

The Second World War bomber could be reassmbled here, if the museum wins its bid for the plane.

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

5 to start your day

Tsunami warning activated in B.C. overnight, fuel truck hits train in Port Coquitlam and more

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Most Read