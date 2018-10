The view as of 1:31 p.m. from the Drive BC Traffic camera at Albert Canyon 30 km east of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway. (Drive BC)

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

A travel advisory is in effect for the Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden.

Environment Canada is predicting an additional 5-10 cm of snowfall which will accumulate to almost 30 cm in the multi-day weather event.

Drive BC is warning of slippery highway conditions and reduced visibility at higher elevations.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and allow additional time to reach you destination.

