Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada predicting 10 to 15 centimetres

A snowfall warning has been issued for the entire Lower Mainland, stretching from Vancouver , through Abbotsford to Hope.

Environment Canada issued the warnings around 7:30 p.m.

The warning states:

“A moist Pacific front will move across the south coast tonight. Precipitation will be a mixture of rain and snow over lower elevations of Metro Vancouver while higher elevations and areas further inland will see accumulations near 10 cm with local amounts up to 15 cm. The snow will end by early Wednesday morning as the front moves to the south.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Previous story
Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada predicting 10 to 15 centimetres

Throne speech gets thumbs-up from Surrey Board of Trade

The provincial budget will be delivered next week

Chamber defiant on wage increase

‘Mom and pop’ shops to be impacted the most in South Surrey/White Rock, says executive director

Sign drunk driving petition, grieving mom of Surrey victim pleads

She says time is running out to sign an online petition asking for mandatory minimum sentences

Railway loses court appeal in fatal Surrey crash

A car and train crashed in 2007, seriously injured two men and killing a third in North Surrey

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

WATCH: Politicians call on public to oppose Fraser Health making hospices offer euthanasia

The Association for Reformed Political Action meeting was about medical assistance in dying (MAiD).

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

VIDEO: Water park expected to make huge splash when it opens this summer

Water slides, lazy river, 50-person hot tub among highlights of Fraser Valley attraction

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Most Read

l -->