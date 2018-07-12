Social Innovation Summit bringing experts to Surrey in September

The theme, presented by Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action

For $99 you can hear from nearly fifty national and local experts discussing “some of the most pressing issues facing Canadian cities” at Surrey City Hall on Sept. 6, at the Surrey Social Innovation Summit.

This fourth annual summit will explore the opioid crisis, housing, social inclusion, indigenous reconciliation and mental health, a city press release states.

The theme of this year’s summit, presented by the Century Group, is Social Innovation Leadership: From Thought to Action and will feature 10 “breakout sessions” and four workshops.

“As a city that is committed to inclusivity, diversity, reconciliation and innovation, we recognize the power of collaboration and welcome the opportunity to bring new ideas and voices to bear on issues facing our city,” Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said. “With over half a million people living in Surrey and 1,000 more arriving every month, we need to harness our collective creativity and expertise to ensure everyone shares the benefits of living in such a diverse, fast-growing and innovative city.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter