Some Canadian diplomats who fell ill in Havana unable to work, having relapses

A handful of Canadian diplomats who mysteriously fell ill in Cuba in late 2016 have been unable to return to work as investigators struggle to pinpoint the cause of their symptoms.

A Global Affairs Department official says most of the seven employees suffering dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating are working in various new roles.

But some have been too unwell to work, while others still experience effects.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the file, says investigators have still not determined the cause of the ailments, which also struck several American diplomats in Havana.

Officials have all but ruled out environmental factors — such as toxins in the air, soil or water — and no longer suspect some kind of sonic attack is to blame.

The RCMP investigation remains active and a government task force meets regularly to gauge progress.

The Canadian Press

